Additional brand of rocking sleepers recalled due to infant deaths

Stock image | Photo by tatyana_tomsickova/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After reports of infant fatalities, Kids II has recalled all models of its rocking sleepers.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the deaths occurred in the rocking sleepers when infants rolled from their back to their stomachs while unrestrained or under other circumstances. Since the product’s creation in 2012, five infant deaths have been reported.

The recall comes only weeks after Fisher-Price issued a recall for a line of infant sleepers in which more than 30 babies were reported to have died.

Kids II rocking sleepers are often sold at major retailers, such as Walmart and Target, for approximately $40-$80.

Anyone who owns a rocking sleeper made by Kids II should immediately stop using the product and contact the company for a refund. Consumers are encouraged to call Kids II toll-free at 1-866-869-7954 Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. MDT. You can also visit the Kids II website for important recall information.

For descriptions of all names and models of recalled sleepers, visit the Safety Commission’s website.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews