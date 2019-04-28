Accelerating snowmelt, forecast of heavy rains prompt warning about Southern Utah waterways

Written by Markee Heckenliable
April 28, 2019
The confluence of the Virgin River and the Santa Clara River, St. George, Utah, Sept. 9, 2014 | File photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning of high-flowing waterways for most of Southern Utah this week in anticipation of heavy rains and accelerating snowmelt.

Regionally affected areas include Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may bring gusty winds across portions of south central Utah Sunday.

In addition to high winds, snowmelt at the mid to high elevations is accelerating at a fast pace due to warming temperatures. This will lead to rivers and streams running high, fast and cold for the majority of spring. Officials are urging people to monitor pets and children when near waterways.

According to the National Weather Service, areas in central and Southern Utah may also experience heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Markee Heckenliable Markee Heckenliable has lived in St. George for 10 years and graduated from Dixie State University in 2018 with her bachelor's degree in mass communication. She's the former editor in chief of the Dixie Sun News, Dixie State's student-run news organization. She also served as features and news editor in the past. Markee is an avid coffee drinker and loves to spend time with her dogs more than her human friends.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,