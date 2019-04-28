Law enforcement responding to incident at juvenile treatment facility

Written by Jeff Richards
April 28, 2019
Law enforcement officers respond to an incident at Red Rock Canyon School, St. George, Utah, April 28, 2019 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE –– Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies have responded to a Sunday night incident at Red Rock Canyon School in St. George.

As of 9 p.m., multiple officers are at the school campus, located at 747 E. St. George Boulevard. Preliminary unconfirmed reports suggest there was some kind of disturbance at the facility, which is a psychiatric residential treatment center for teenagers.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin confirmed that the incident was a physical altercation among students, although it is not yet known how many were involved, whether there are any injuries, and whether any of the facility’s staff members are involved. Several students have been taken into custody, she said.

A St. George News reporter is at the scene and will provide additional details as they become available.

This is a developing story.

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this report.

