Traffic alert: Northbound lanes of I-15 blocked at milepost 12

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Lane blockage on northbound interstate 15 is causing extended delays for motorists Sunday morning.

Update 12:40 p.m. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash has been cleared and is no longer impacting traffic.

A crash in the area of milepost 12 caused the outside lane to be shut down.

A St. George News employee stuck in the traffic is reporting four miles of backup that is mostly at a standstill. The crash appears to involve a detached camp trailer in the middle of the road.

Emergency personnel are allowing motorist through the right shoulder lane in the area, but UDOT advises drivers to use an alternate route.

As of 11:35 a.m., the incident is expected to take one hour to clear with expected delays of up to 15 minutes.

