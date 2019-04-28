Traffic alert: Northbound lanes of I-15 blocked at milepost 12

Written by Joseph Witham
April 28, 2019
Stock image, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Lane blockage on northbound interstate 15 is causing extended delays for motorists Sunday morning.

A detached camp trailer blocks the lane on Interstate 15 near milepost 12, Washington County, Utah, April 28, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

Update 12:40 p.m. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash has been cleared and is no longer impacting traffic.

A crash in the area of milepost 12 caused the outside lane to be shut down.

A St. George News employee stuck in the traffic is reporting four miles of backup that is mostly at a standstill. The crash appears to involve a detached camp trailer in the middle of the road.

Emergency personnel are allowing motorist through the right shoulder lane in the area, but UDOT advises drivers to use an alternate route.

As of 11:35 a.m., the incident is expected to take one hour to clear with expected delays of up to 15 minutes.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

