Region 9 softball: Cedar, Snow Canyon and Dixie pick up close wins

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar Lady Reds softball team pulled past Canyon View on Friday with a 7-5 win, maintaining their undefeated region record.

Key to the victory for Cedar was Becca Boyer, who went 3-for-3 from the plate, hitting a single, double and home run. Denim Henkel also made solid contributions, hitting two home runs.

Kenzie Waters captured the win once again from the pitcher’s circle, giving up six hits and striking out eight. Meanwhile Canyon View’s Jordan Nielson took the loss, allowing eight hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.

“Obviously, we would’ve loved to win. These last region games are critical,” Canyon View head coach JR Robinson said following the game. “But it was a good game for us. This is the fight as a coach that I want to have every game. This is where my players learn the most and where they really learn softball.”

The Falcons were able to score two runs right off the bat in the top of the first, as Ashlyn Wheelwright walked and Sidney Webster slammed a home run to score them both. The Lady Reds answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the first, Henkel’s first homer being a solo shot.

Neither teams had a hit in the second, but Canyon View came alive in the top of the third with back-to-back singles from Erin Robinson and Taylee Braegger. But with runners in scoring position, Cedar was able to hold the offense to no runs and keep the score at 2-1.

Boyer started off the Lady Reds in the third with a line drive up the middle, after which KD Anderson laid down a bunt to move Boyer into scoring position. Japrix Weaver then hit a grounder to shortstop Braegger, who was able to throw Boyer out at third, leaving only Weaver on base with Kelsi Oldroyd up to bat. Oldroyd delivered with a bomb over left field, putting Cedar up 3-2.

The home runs didn’t end there, with Henkel hitting her second solo shot of the day immediately after Oldroyd’s homer, leaving the score 4-2 for Cedar after three innings.

Canyon View continued to play well offensively, with Kenlee Clove hitting a single to start a rally in the top of the fifth. Braegger was able to get on base from an error and Clove moved to third. Wheelwright was walked, loading up the bases for Nielson. Without blinking an eye, she hit a single to score Clove and bring the Falcons within one run. A short grounder from Webster was all it took to score Braegger and tie the game, 4-4.

The Lady Reds went into the bottom of the fifth looking calm, and Boyer did too as she led off and drilled a ball to left field, picking up a double. Anderson kept it going with a single of her own, moving Boyer to third base and getting herself to second. Weaver then ground out to the pitcher, but Boyer was able to score and Anderson advanced to third.

Kelsi Oldroyd and Henkel both walked, loading the bases. Canyon View was able to get Anderson out at home from a grounder in the infield, but Britnie Simcox smacked a ball to center field to score Oldroyd. Henkel attempted to score on the play but was thrown out at home by centerfielder Malia Vasi, ending the inning with Cedar ahead 6-4.

The Falcons weren’t able to score in the sixth, but the Lady Reds added one more run on the board thanks to Boyer’s home run in the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Erin Robinson slapped a ball over the fence to add another run for Canyon View. But Cedar’s defense then held the Falcons to no more runs, ending the game with a 7-5 victory for the Lady Reds.

Cedar remains in the first place spot for Region 9, and will play Tuesday at Desert Hills, which fell to a tie for second with a loss at Snow Canyon Friday. Canyon View is currently in fourth place and will play Tuesday at Dixie.

— written by Megan Cafarelli

In other Region 9 softball action Friday afternoon:

Snow Canyon 5, Desert Hills 4

At Snow Canyon, the Lady Warriors moved into a tie for second place in the region standings with a come-from-behind win over Desert Hills.

Snow Canyon was trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth when Megan Rodgers reached base safely on an error, with teammate Emma Bingham, who’d singled earlier, scoring on the play. Two batters later, Rodgers scored from third when Tyler Mooring hit into an infield double play. That was the deciding run for Snow Canyon, which went on to win 5-4.

Reliever Jenna Thorkelson was the winning pitcher for Snow Canyon, while Kylee Christensen pitched the entire game and took the loss for Desert Hills.

Snow Canyon next plays at Hurricane on Tuesday at 4 p.m., while Desert Hills hosts region-leading Cedar at that same time.

Dixie 4, Pine View 2

At Dixie, the Lady Flyers picked up their first region win with a 4-2 victory over Pine View. The game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Chloe Ellison singled to score Kelli Tobler and give Dixie a 3-2 lead. The Flyers later added one more run in the sixth on a single by Kylee Tiffany. Ellison went the distance at pitcher and picked up the win, while Audrey Lester, who also pitched the entire game, took the loss for Pine View.

— written by Jeff Richards

Region 9 softball standings as of April 26

Cedar 10-0 (18-2)

Desert Hills 7-3 (15-7)

Snow Canyon 7-3 (14-5)

Canyon View 6-4 (14-5)

Hurricane 3-7 (10-8)

Pine View 2-9 (6-11)

Dixie 1-10 (8-12)

