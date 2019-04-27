Republican Women luncheon to feature panel comprising ‘women serving our families in the community’

Members of the Washington County Republican Women with former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, at one of their luncheons in Santa Clara, Utah, March 1, 2018 | File photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For its May luncheon, the Washington County Republican Women group is hosting a panel put together by Washington County Attorney Brock Belnap. The panel is comprised of women from the fields of law enforcement, court support and children’s justice services.

According a press release from the WCRW, in addition to Belnap, panel members will include:

Candem Caifa, a sexual assault nurse.

Cindy Flowers, the director of the St. George Communications Center.

Sgt. Choli Ence of the St. George Police Department

Lindsay Boyer, director of the Dove Center.

Kristy Pike, director of the Washington County Children’s Justice Center.

Sharmane Gull, Court Support Services director.

“This is an amazing opportunity to learn from women serving our families in the community,” WCRW President Lesa Sandberg said in the press release.

Belnap has over 22 years of legal experience, including 19 years at the county attorney’s office “where he gained experience keeping our communities safe.”

Belnap has led prosecution of thousands of felony criminal cases and fought the federal government on critical issues such as access to our back country roads, corralling the reach of the Endangered Species Act and constraining the impact of various federal regulations.

The luncheon will be held Thursday, May 2, at 11:30 a.m. at the Santa Clara Town Hall, 2603 Santa Clara Drive.

The cost is $15 for members and $18 for nonmembers if prepaid by April 30, which includes lunch. Prices at the door are $18 for members and $21 for nonmembers.

Attendees can prepay at the Washington County Republican Women website or RSVP by calling 435-656-4361 or email wcrwmail@gmail.com.

