Police: Possibly distracted driver drifts into opposite lane, sideswipes oncoming car

Cedar City Police vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at approximately 1250 N. Bulldog Road, Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two passenger cars collided on Bulldog Road in Cedar City late Saturday morning, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. just north of the bridge where Bulldog Road crosses over Coal Creek at approximately 1250 North.

“We had one car traveling north on Bulldog and another one traveling south on Bulldog,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Dave Bulloch told Cedar City News at the scene. “The car traveling south drifted into the oncoming travel lane, and they collided. We think it’s probably a little bit of driver distraction on the car that was traveling southbound.”

The southbound vehicle was a white Nissan Sentra with two male juvenile occupants. The northbound vehicle was a white Subaru passenger car being driven by an adult female.

Bulloch said none of the three people involved was seriously hurt.

“We had some minor injuries,” he said. “They were checked out by medical staff, and nobody’s going to the hospital.”

Bulloch said the teenage driver of the Nissan Sentra received a citation for failure to maintain lane of travel.

Both cars were inoperable following the collision and had to be towed from the scene. The Nissan sustained damage to its front end on the driver side, while the Subaru had major damage to its driver side and lost its rear wheel entirely in the impact. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Traffic in the area was impacted for at least a half-hour while Cedar City Police officers investigated and tow truck drivers worked to clear the scene. Gold Cross Ambulance personnel also responded.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews