Video gallery: Cotton Days parade marches through Washington City

Written by Cody Blowers
April 27, 2019

WASHINGTON CITY — The annual Cotton Days parade made its way through Washington City Saturday morning.

Hundreds of families brought out their lawn chairs and strollers to line the streets and sidewalks in time to watch the parade, featuring an eclectic assortment of vehicles, ranging from classic cars to farm tractors. Children scurried about to collect the candy thrown by those walking or driving by in the parade.

Members of the Utah Dixie Detachment 1270 Marine Corps League provided a color guard and led off the parade. It was also Jason Williams’ first appearance in the parade as the newly appointed Washington City chief of police.

See St. George News’ video slideshow of the Cotton Days Parade in the media player at the top of this report. 

