Police: Man shot in stomach during custody dispute in Hurricane

Written by Cody Blowers
April 27, 2019
Police respond to the scene of a reported shooting in Hurricane, Utah, April 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

HURRICANE — Police say a custody dispute escalated into a shooting at a trailer park in Hurricane Saturday evening, sending one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a reported shooting in Hurricane, Utah, April 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

At approximately 4:30 p.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to the area of 3700 West 165 North on report of a shooting.  The injured man was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center and is in surgery at this time, according to a statement released by the Hurricane Police Department.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, Hurricane Police Chief Lynn Excell told St. George News at the scene, adding that officers arrived and secured the scene quickly to protect any evidence and maintain the integrity of the investigation. Excell said the incident poses no danger to the public.

Investigators determined that after the man who was shot arrived at the residence, the custody dispute broke out between him and several other individuals.

Police respond to the scene of a reported shooting in Hurricane, Utah, April 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

According to the Police Department’s statement, during the argument, the man allegedly lunged at an individual with what the individual believed was a weapon in his hand, and a third man pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking the man in the stomach.

The investigation is ongoing, and this is a developing story.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this report

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

