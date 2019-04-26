Region 9 girls golf: Lady Thunder remain undefeated; Dixie freshman shoots a season-best 69

CEDAR CITY — The Desert Hills Lady Thunder posted the top team score at Wednesday’s Region 9 match hosted by Cedar High at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.
It was the sixth win in as many matches this season for the Lady Thunder, whose top four players combined to shoot 346 over 18 holes, or 15 strokes better than runner-up Dixie, which scored 361.
Desert Hills head coach Todd Meyer says that the Lady Thunder are virtually assured of the region title, given that the they have a 118-stroke lead over second-place Dixie with just two matches remaining in the season.
Meyer said the team is focusing on improving its scores to be competitive at the state tournament next month. The Lady Thunder will be looking for their 10th championship in a row.
“We’re not quite there,” Meyer said. “We haven’t played our best golf yet, which is a good sign. We’ll just keep getting better and work on our short game.”
Wednesday’s top individual medalist was freshman sensation Annabelle Millard of Dixie, who fired a season-best 69, or four strokes under par.
Millard, who moved with her family to St. George from North Carolina last year, has had the best score in four of the six region matches to date. She is averaging a region-best 75 strokes per 18 holes this season.
Also recording her season best was Canyon View senior Keslee Sherman who shot a 77, second best among Wednesday’s competition. Pine View’s Bailia Milne was third overall with an 80.
Wednesday’s match was the second in three weeks held at Cedar Ridge, as Canyon View also hosted the event played there on April 3. Note that most of the images in the photo gallery accompanying this story were taken during that April 3 match.
Next week’s match at Sun River in St. George was originally scheduled for Friday, May 3, but was moved up two days to Wednesday. That event will be followed by the Region 9 championship at The Ledges in St. George on May 7.
Region 9 results and team scores, Cedar Ridge, April 24
Desert Hills 346
Dixie 361
Pine View 395
Hurricane 400
Snow Canyon 402
Cedar 410
Canyon View 421
Region 9 individual top 10 scores, Cedar Ridge, April 24
Annabelle Millard, Dixie 69
Keslee Sherman, Canyon View 77
Bailia Milne, Pine View 80
Abby Leitze, Desert Hills 82
Breanne Green, Snow Canyon 83
Kinzie Kelsch, Dixie 84
Robin Kim, Desert Hills 86
Mayson Seransie, Desert Hills 88
Kellie Nance, Desert Hills 90
Morgan Stout, Hurricane 91
Pine View head coach Matt Weiland gives instructions to one of his players during the Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar City, Utah, April 24, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Madi Hirschi of Hurricane, Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar City, Utah, April 3, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Madi Hirschi of Hurricane, Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar City, Utah, April 3, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Madi Hirschi of Hurricane, Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar City, Utah, April 3, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Annabelle Millard of Dixie putts during Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar City, Utah, April 3, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Bailia Milne of Pine View putts during Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar City, Utah, April 3, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Bailia Milne of Pine View, Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar City, Utah, April 3, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Bailia Milne of Pine View, Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar City, Utah, April 3, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
