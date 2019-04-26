Sheldon Radmail Mitchell

June 21, 1940 – April 24, 2019

Sheldon R. Mitchell, 78, passed away April 24, 2019. He was born June 21, 1940, in Roosevelt, Utah, to loving parents Marvin and Valda Mitchell. He married the love of his life, Darla Staheli Mitchell. They were married in Enterprise, Utah, on Nov. 24, 1978, and sealed Nov. 22, 1997, in the St. George Temple.

Sheldon was raised in Roosevelt, Utah. He was in the lumber business in Southern Utah for 30-plus years, where he learned his love for the business and was manager at J&J Building Materials, Burton Lumber and Sunroc for many years. He loved people and was always willing to give people hugs. He had many people that he loved and was always willing to help.

Sheldon is survived by his children Robert (Lisa) Mitchell; Connie (Todd) Krouskop; Scott (Michelle) Mitchell; and Tirel (Alicia) Mitchell; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior at 10 a.m., at the Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.