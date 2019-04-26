St. George Youth City Council to host free outdoor screening of summer classic ‘The Sandlot’

Stock image | Photo by Steshka Willems via Pexels, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Youth City Council will present a free community screening of “The Sandlot,” a family-friendly film close to the heart of Utah, to benefit the nonprofit Youth Futures.

The event will take place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Town Square Park in St. George.

Members of the YCC will be selling soft drinks and popcorn, and according to a press release from the council, all of the money from the sales, as well as any individual donations, will go towards Youth Futures.

Youth Futures provides safe shelter, collaborative resources, respectful guidance and diverse support to homeless, unaccompanied, runaway and at-risk youth throughout Utah.

“It is gratifying that the young people of St. George wish to spend some of their precious time helping others, and we were delighted that the group thought about Youth Futures as a worthy cause,” Krista Whipple, programs manager of Youth Futures St. George, said in the press release.

The movie choice for Saturday’s event was perfect for more than just the season. Most of “The Sandlot” was filmed in Utah, and event organizers say it will bring a smile to the face of anyone who has ever played or watched sandlot baseball as a kid.

Film critic Roger Ebert had the following to say about the movie:

If you have ever been lucky enough to see ‘A Christmas Story,’ you will understand what I mean when I say ‘The Sandlot’ is a summertime version of the same vision. Both movies are about gawky young adolescents trapped in a world they never made and doing their best to fit in while beset with the most amazing vicissitudes.

The St. George Youth City Council is a self-directed group of teens who are charged with representing and advocating for youth to St. George’s city government and advocating for youth throughout the community.

As a collaborative effort, its main objectives are to develop future leaders, give formal voice to youth, engage in civic education and community service, and improve conditions for local youth.

Event details:

What: St. George Youth City Council screening of “The Sandlot.”

When: April 27, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Town Square Park, 100 W. St., St. George.

Admission: Free. Donations accepted.

