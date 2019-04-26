Find your perfect summer job – or new regular employment – at upcoming Mesquite Gaming job fair

Stock image | Composite photo by iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, is inviting all aspiring applicants to its summer job fair in the Virgin River Event Center on Wednesday.

The event is designed with two sessions, the first of which runs from 8 a.m. until noon PDT (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDT) and the second from 3-7 p.m. PDT (4-8 p.m. MDT).

With summer approaching, many roles and opportunities available could be a perfect summer job. According to a press release from Mesquite Gaming, hiring managers have the flexibility with many of these positions to accommodate the schedules of students and teachers interested in employment while school is not in session.

Managers are hiring in numerous departments throughout the two properties, including multiple positions in areas such as food and beverage, housekeeping, casino facilities, surveillance and others, according to a press release. Department heads and upper management will be in attendance providing valuable information and performing on-site interviews.

Mesquite Gaming offers competitive wages, opportunities for advancement, proficient training, a 401K, health insurance covering medical, dental and vision, paid vacation and a free meal every shift. Additionally, Mesquite Gaming is offering free dealer school for individuals who apply to be a table games dealer and whose applications are accepted.

All job offers are contingent upon successful completion of pre-employment background check, drug screening and new hire processing. Mesquite Gaming is an equal opportunity employer.

For those unable to make it to the job fair on May 1, all open positions and starting pay rates are available online.

For additional information, please visit the Mesquite Gaming website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews