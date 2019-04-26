Southern Utah weekend weather: Warm temperatures, sunny skies for most areas

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will include mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. There are slight chances of rain throughout most of the weekend, with high winds in Brian Head.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 90 and low of 57, with west-southwest winds of 9-14 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 89 and low of 58, with west-southwest winds of 5-9 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 84 and low of 55, with south-southeast winds of 7 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Sunny with a high of 76 and low of 48, with south-southwest winds of 7-15 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 74 and low of 52, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 69 and low of 45, with south winds of 8-10 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after noon.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Sunny with a high of 78 and low of 43, with west-southwest winds of 11-16 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 77 and low of 44, with west-southwest winds of 10-15 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 73 and low of 41, with south winds of 11 mph.

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 0 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, maintaining a 76-inch base depth.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 47 and low of 33, with southwest winds of 15-23 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.

Saturday – high winds

Sunny with a high of 47 and low of 34, with west-southwest winds of 16-26 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday – high winds

Mostly sunny with a high of 43 and low of 28, with south-southwest winds of 28 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers after noon. Little to no snow accumulation expected.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for the following areas: Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday, becoming more widespread this afternoon across northern and central Utah. A few storms may become severe, with large hail and damaging winds as main threats.

Warming temperatures will accelerate snowmelt at the mid and high elevations. This will lead to streams and rivers running high, fast and cold across the outlook area through the remainder of the spring. Monitor children and pets closely near these waterways.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

