Access to SR-9 from I-15 to close overnight as bridge girders set

View of the Exit 16 interchange connecting state Route 9 to Interstate 15. UDOT plans to rebuild bridges and widen the roadway to accommodate future traffic capacity. | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Exit 16-state Route 9 interchange on Interstate 15 is scheduled to close between Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning due to ongoing work to improve interchange infrastructure and traffic movement.

According to a recent project update from the Utah Department of Transportation, work crews will be setting girders for the I-15 bridges over SR-9 and doing so will require access to southbound I-15 from SR-9 to be closed from:

8 a.m., Tuesday, April 30 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 1.

Due to the closure, southbound I-15 traffic will be detoured to the Exit 13-Washington Parkway interchange where travelers will be able to access SR-9 via Telegraph Street.

Travel on I-15 will also be reduced to a single lane in both directions during this time.

“We encourage drivers to be alert, slow their speeds, and obey all construction signage through the construction zone,” UDOT stated in the project update.

Work on the Exit 16 interchange began Feb. 11 and is anticipated to run through November. It is the latest in a series of improvements recommended by a 2013 study that focused on the I-15 corridor between miles 0 and 16, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

According to UDOT’s Exit 16 project page, the following improvements are planned:

Addition of a second lane to the I-15 northbound exit ramp to eastbound SR-9.

Addition of a second lane to the SR-9 westbound entrance ramp to southbound I-15.

Addition of another lane on westbound SR-9 between Coral Canyon interchange and I-15 entrance ramp.

Addition of a third southbound lane on I-15 between SR-9 and Exit 13.

Improvement of curves and speeds on all ramps.

Reconstruction to widen and lengthen bridges on I-15 over SR-9.

Extension of northbound I-15 truck lane through the interchange.

The overall project is estimated to cost $29 million.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler