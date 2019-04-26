Letter to the Editor: A song for President Donald Trump

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Below is a letter I recently sent to Donald Trump. He won’t see it, but we still do what we do. The words of the song can surely apply to all of us.

Dear President Trump,

Both you and I will most likely be dead within the next 10 years. I don’t know about you, but that is a rather sobering thought to me.

Below are the words of the song “How Small We Are, How Little We Know,” by Earl Wilson Jr. As I have memorized it, I frequently recite it back to myself. I would suggest that you do the same, as it speaks the truth very directly.

We laugh, we cry,

We live, we die,

and when we’re gone

the world goes on.

We love, we hate,

We learn too late

how small we are,

how little we know

We hear, we touch,

we talk too much

of things we have

no knowledge of.

We see, we feel,

yet can’t conceal

how small we are,

how little we know.

See how the time

moves swiftly by,

we don’t know how,

we don’t know why.

We reach so high

and fall so low

the more we learn,

the less we know.

Too soon the time

to go will come,

too late the will

to carry on.

And so we leave,

too much undone,

how small we are,

how little we know.

Mr. President, our Country is now “running on empty” (with soon to be dire consequences), and you and your Administration are a major part of it. It is still possible that you could redeem yourself and leave office viewed with some favor, rather than having been a monumental curse to our body politic. It would be my fervent wish that you would choose redemption. If there is any such thing as a final reckoning of our soul before our Maker, that surely should cause you pause!

Best wishes to you and your family,

Warren S. Wright

St. George, Utah

Letters to the Editor are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or news contributors. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them. They do not reflect the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting.

