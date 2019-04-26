Video captures funnel cloud seen over Cedar City

Written by Jeff Richards
April 26, 2019

CEDAR CITY – In the midst of a somewhat tempestuous afternoon of weather Thursday in parts of Southern Utah, a small funnel cloud was spotted over Cedar City.

Cedar City resident Josh Eisenach, who owns a lawn care business, said he was working outside in the yard at a home on Ridge Road in the Leigh Hill area when he noticed a dark funnel cloud beginning to descend from the clouds to the northwest about 4:30 p.m. He pulled out his phone and captured footage of the event.

“We seem to get a funnel every year around this time, usually around Enoch,” Eisenach said, adding that it is the second time he’s seen one in the Cedar City area in the past six years, although he’s occasionally seen others in his home state of Colorado.

“I’m from Colorado and know funnels,” he said.

Although funnel clouds are not unheard of in Utah, they are a fairly rare phenomenon, meteorologists say.

Funnel cloud seen from Cedar City, Utah, April 25, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Josh Eisenach, St. George News / Cedar City News

“Funnel clouds can occur anywhere if you get the right environment,” Eric Schoening of the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City previously told St. George News. They typically occur during late afternoon thunderstorms.

Funnel clouds are usually not dangerous and rarely touch the ground, Schoening added. However, when a funnel cloud does touch the ground, it becomes a tornado.

An average of two tornado sightings are reported each year in Utah, mostly in the warmer months between May and September. Utah’s most notable and destructive tornado was an F2 category tornado that cut through downtown Salt Lake City on Aug. 11, 1999, killing one person and causing an estimated $172 million worth of damage.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,