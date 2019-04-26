Woman suffers second-degree burns after ATV catches fire on Arizona Strip

An all-terrain vehicle is charred after catching fire on the Arizona Strip, April 26, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was hospitalized with serious burn injuries after the all-terrain vehicle she was riding on the Arizona Strip caught fire Friday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire at 10 a.m. involving a fully engulfed ATV with a 40-year-old female rider on BLM Road 1045 near the entrance of Lime Kiln Canyon.

The ATV caught fire after the woman swerved to avoid a cow, Beaver Dam/Littlefield firefighter Ryan Moore said.

When she swerved, the vehicle tipped over and the gas tank ruptured, at which point the ATV ignited while she was still in it.

Paramedics arrived and transported the woman to the hospital by ambulance.

Moore said she suffered second-degree burns to her back and shoulder.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the ATV was a total loss.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

