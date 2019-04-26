With Desert Bluff development, Southern Utah builder offers solution to high rent, housing prices

SOUTHERN UTAH — Desert Bluff, Salisbury Homes’ newest housing development in Southern Utah, has become one of the most affordable housing projects in the area, paving a way for everyone to move into a new home.

“Salisbury has always been the builder that cares from day one,” said Bunny Skyy, sales manager for Salisbury Homes. For over 30 years, owner Rick Salisbury has put his personal touch on all aspects of the building process and made sure the job is done right every time.

A self-made man, Salisbury began his career as a hod tender, carrying mud to brick masons. This experience has taught him the value of a dollar, he said, adding that he is passionate about finding new ways to help families move into homes they can afford.

“My goal has remained the same from the beginning: building quality homes at affordable prices,” Salisbury said.

And Desert Bluff is no exception. Located south of St. George just off the Southern Parkway at 5931 S. Challenger Way, the development offers a 4-bedroom, 2 ½-bathroom with a garage that is a fantastic – and affordable – option for consumers.

Skyy said the fact the homes are detached from each other is “pretty huge,” adding that their plans are all the same size, and customers are able to choose their favorite elevation.

Known for being “built by a builder,” Salisbury is unlike other developers in the region. Their ultimate focus is not on the final numbers but on the quality and details that create a well-crafted and high-quality residence.

By using a team of loyal and hard-working subcontractors who work with each other to eliminate any wasted time, Skyy said they have created a fail-proof method for building affordable homes in a shorter amount of time than other builders.

As an extra bonus, construction in the area surrounding the development is really starting to boom, with already established walking and biking trails, churches, commercial businesses breaking ground and forthcoming schools, and as part of the Dixie Power service area, the neighborhood is a great location for utilities.

Salisbury Homes has a local sales office at 5931 S. Challenger Way where buyers can talk to an agent about purchasing their new home direct, potentially saving them a lot of money.

From the foundation to the final cabinet door, every home in Desert Bluff is built up to Salisbury’s high standards, and every buyer can be assured their new home is in the right hands.

“It’s always been about the consumer,” Salisbury said.

For more information about new homes at Desert Bluff and other beautiful Salisbury neighborhoods throughout Washington County, visit their website, call 435-527-5020 or email desertbluff@alwaysaffordablehomes.com.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

