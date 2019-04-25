Citing lack of evidence, Utah ends probe into food stamp fraud by FLDS members

FLDS children on a berm outside the Dairy Store in Hildale, Utah, Feb. 23, 2016 | File photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY – The state of Utah has dropped its investigation into food stamp fraud involving members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church, according to a report by FOX 13 news.

Utah’s Department of Workforce Services confirmed to FOX 13 it had ended the investigation, deciding to not pursue any action against rank-and-file members of the polygamous church who may have been caught up in what became the nation’s biggest welfare abuse case.

“As we’ve gotten that evidence back from our federal partners, there is not enough evidence to pursue any individuals,” said Nate McDonald, assistant deputy director of DWS. “So at this point, there’s no further action we’re taking any action against any individuals.”

