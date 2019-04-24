June 24, 1944 – April 23, 2019

Wayne Dean Fowers of St. George, Utah, beloved father, husband and friend, passed away on April 23, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1944, in Los Angeles, California, to VerDean and Maureen Fowers. He was sealed to Anita Rosenthal for time and all eternity on June 17, 1967, in the Los Angeles LDS Temple and had three children: David, Carrie and Matthew.

Wayne grew up in Los Angeles and after graduating Monroe High School, served a two-year LDS church mission to the Argentina, Buenos Aires Mission (1964-1966). Upon his honorable release, he returned home, met Anita, fell in love and quickly became engaged. Wayne enrolled in Brigham Young University and they had a long-distance relationship for six months. They married and moved to Provo while Wayne worked on and earned a degree in business from BYU.

Upon graduation, Wayne and Anita moved to Panorama City, California, for his first job. This began his lifelong career of working in the computer industry. He worked for various computer companies throughout his career, including RCA, MSI, Data General, ROLM, ALPS and Sun Microsystems.

Wayne had many hobbies. At a young age, he played softball, learned to play the trumpet and took up golfing. He had a love of the outdoors and grew up camping with his parents and sister Loralee. They visited Yosemite numerous times throughout the years. Wayne hiked to the top of Half Dome 12 times. He shared his love of camping and backpacking with his wife and children, often taking their summer vacations to state and national parks. He took up running in the 1970s, ran in numerous 5K, 10K and half-marathon races. He ran the St. George Marathon 22 times, putting him in the elite “20 Year Club.”

Wayne was always working around his house and yard on projects. He had an extensive collection of tools and loved woodworking. He installed custom cabinets and crown moulding in most of their homes. Wayne would frequently be seen wearing either a T-shirt from a race he had run in or a Hawaiian shirt. He loved to read in his spare time and mostly enjoyed Tom Clancy and LDS church books.

Wayne was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous capacities, from Stake Young Men’s President to being called as a bishop twice. He served as a member of the High Council for over 20 years (not continuously). When the Newport Beach Temple opened, he and Anita served as ordinance workers there.

Wayne is survived by his wife Anita and his children David (Shelley) Salt Lake City, Carrie Korth (Mark) Moraga, California, and Matthew (Jill) Kyle, Texas, and his sister Loralee (Ryan) Ogden, Utah.

He loved playing in the pool, building sandcastles and watching the sporting activities of his eight grandchildren: Sydney, Jessica, Jordan, Emily, Allison, Kyle, Taylor and Scott. He was a caring and loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

He was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at noon, with a viewing from 10-11:30 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1483 W Angel Arch Drive, St. George, Utah.

Interment will be held at Tonaquint Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

