TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | April 26 – April 28
Art
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Bath Art Night | Admission: Free | Location: Love Your Bath and Body, 245 N. Red Cliffs Drive, Suite 9, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, May 17-19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Photography Symposium | Admission: $125 | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Alcohol Ink Painting – Advanced | Admission: $55 | Location: SUU Community Outreach Center, 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Fred Adams Extended Shakespeare Tour | Admission: $25 | Location: SUU Auditorium Lobby, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Rescuing Russian Art: Vern G. Swanson, PhD | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. 700 East, St.George.
Education/enlightenment
- Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Mindfulness and Reality Acceptance Event | Admission: $595 | Location: Sunrise Residential Treatment Center, Springdale.
- Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Meet the Utah GOP Chair Candidates | Admission: Free | Location: 197 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Pierre Jarawan Presents The Storyteller in Utah | Admission: Free | Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 3:30 p.m., to Saturday, 12:15 p.m. | Southern Utah Reading Summit | Admission: $25 | Location: 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Southern Utah Moving UUP Summit | Admission: Various | Location: Black Bear Diner, 965 N. Hoodoo Way, Washington.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | You Are Divine Feminine (Women’s Workshop) | Admission: $78 | Location: 1240 E. 100 South, Bldg. 23 Suite 204, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Grain by Grain: Presentation, Book Signing, & More w/ Bob Quinn | Admission: Free |Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Mormon and the Meth-Head Cedar City | Admission: $10 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 1-4 p.m. | Labyrinth Workshop | Admission: $20 | Location: Center for Spiritual Living , 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Pajama Game!| Admission: $17-21 | Location: 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | The Wrecking Crew screening | Admission: Various | Location: Docutah at the DSU Eccles, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Crazy for You | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m. | The Taffetas | Admission: Various | Location: 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m | Equality Celebration 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: 1585 W. Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | LOL! Comedy Night with Kabir “Kabeezy” SIngh and Ed Tracey! | Admission: $15-20 | Location: The Falls Event Center, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Travis Cloer | Admission: $15-35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
Family
- Wednesday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m. | Cotton Days | Admission: Various | Location: Veterans Park, Washington.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Friends & Family Day | Admission: Free | Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, Washington.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | PAWS Cat & Kitten Adoption Event | Admission: Various | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8:30 p.m. | St. George Trail Prom! | Admission: $10 | St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 7-10 a.m. | Free Reading Clinic | Admission: Free | Location: 684 S. 700 East, St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Free Food Friday! | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Non-Traditional Students, Sharwan Smith Student Center 177H, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Blue Butterfly House Luau Fundraiser | Admission: $60 | Location: 3174 S. Bloomington Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 4-11 p.m. | Season Grand Opening!!! | Admission: Free | Location: Famous Yeti Shave Ice, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Earth Day On The Farm | Admission: Free | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Scrap Apple Quilts | Admission: Free | Location: Scrap Apple Quilts, 144 W. Brigham Rd., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Monthly BBQpotluck | Admission: Free | Location: 929 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Fundraiser 4 Dog Park & Shelters at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Music
- Thursday, 7 p.m. | Rocky Mountain Strings and Suzuki Strings | Admission: Free | Southern Utah University Thorley Recital Hall, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Rocky Mountain Strings | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony – A Trip to Italy | Admission: Various | Location: Southwest Symphony Orchestra, St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | David Archuleta – Cedar City | Admission: Various | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Raven Cain Trio | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Enoch Rising Live | Admission: $5 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m. PDT | CJ Simmons | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m. PDT | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | St. George Chamber Singers | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Music with Dave Compton | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Friday Night Social at the BASH! | Location: The Beach At Sand Hollow, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Mom’s Late Night | Admission: Free | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Ladies Night with DJ Janelle! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Washington County UT Republican Party Organizing Convention | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Tech, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | ABC Party with DJ Sora | Admission: $5 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mountain Man Rendezvous hosted by Anasazi Free Trappers | Admission: Free | Location: The Rendezvous, 7 miles north of Veyo | More information: Vikki at 435-673-9426 or Fred at 435-673-9810.
- Thursday-Saturday, 6:20 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Utah Summer Games | Admission: Free | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, noon | Fit Chicks Camp | Admission: $136-160 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Grand Canyon Ride 2019! | Admission: $50 | Location: Bar Ten Ranch, Grand Canyon.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon | Navajo Drive Trailhead Clean-up | Admission: Free | Location: Navajo Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Bass Tour Stop at Sand Hollow | Admission: $60 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 1600 E. 1700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | SUU vs Idaho State | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Zumba at the park! | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | WE Rock Professional Rock Crawling Series | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
