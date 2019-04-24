Officials announce milestone in continuing ADA accessibility at popular Horseshoe Bend

A portion of new ADA trail is completed at Horseshoe Bend, Page, Ariz., April 2019 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz. — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the city of Page announced that improvements at Horseshoe Bend are progressing as the portion of the new American Disability Act trail closest to the rim opened for public use last week.

The 11-foot wide, quarter-mile long section connects to the viewing platform at the rim, which was completed in September.

City Manager Michael Celaya reported that the first stage of construction of the parking lot is completed and it is now open for public use, according to a press release. The second stage includes completion of the entire parking lot and is expected to be open in May.

Parking fees are $10 per car and $5 per motorcycle. Commercial vans or buses are $35 for up to 14 passengers, $70 for up to 35 passengers and $140 for over 35 passengers.

This is a parking fee for the city of Page, and money collected will be used for future improvements at the site. National Park Service passes are not valid.

“The iconic Horseshoe Bend feature in the Glen Canyon reach of the Colorado River is becoming a bigger attraction due to the improvements being made,” William Shott, superintendent of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, said in the press release. “The city’s improvements to the parking area along with the trail improvements on public lands make me even more proud to welcome the millions of visitors to our part of the Colorado Plateau. I look forward to doing more in the future to make Horseshoe Bend a world class experience for visitors and residents alike.”

Visitors will use the existing trail from the parking lot to the top of the sandy hill.

Pets must not be left unattended in vehicles. Pets are allowed but must be on a leash that is no longer than 6 feet. Owners must clean up solid pet waste.

Horseshoe Bend will not be fully ADA accessible until the portion of the trail from the parking lot is completed. Trail crews have been working since November 2017 to construct the three-quarter mile ADA-accessible trail.

Construction continues on the remainder of the trail, which will include two shade shelters and connect the new parking lot to the rim.

Horseshoe Bend is located within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and is managed by the National Park Service. The parking lot is located in and managed by the city of Page.

