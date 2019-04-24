Registration open for popular JAG summer golf program for kids

ST. GEORGE — Registration is now open for the increasingly popular Junior Association of Golfers summer golf program, and a kickoff party has been scheduled for early May.

“One of the great things about golf is that you can play it your entire life,” Colby Cowan, who oversees the JAG program as director of golf operations for the city of St. George, previous told St. George News. “This is something we stress to our junior golfers during the rules and etiquette classes. You can play golf from 6 to 99 years of age. What a great sport!”

Cowan added that the main focus of the JAG program is to introduce golf to beginning juniors by teaching them etiquette and swing fundamentals that will make golf enjoyable for years to come.

Enrollment in program, which is open to girls and boys between the ages of 7 and 17, costs $40 per child. Registration may be done online or in person at the St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East, St. George, or at the St. George City Leisure Services office at 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Organizers hope to see a record number of young golfers enrolled this year. Registration ends on June 7.

The popular program, which started in 1998, has helped many area high school athletes be successful golfers, including a number who have gone on to compete at the college level and beyond.

“JAG has been an integral part of our success at Desert Hills High School,” girls golf coach Laurie Dyer said in 2018, at which point the Lady Thunder golfers had won the state championship for eight consecutive years.

“The majority of my players have been involved in the JAG summer programs over the years,” she added. “They do a terrific job with the youth.”

As JAG members, young golfers will be able to play on any of four area courses for green fee of only $3 May through September, or $6 from October through April. Registered members will also receive a JAG T-shirt, attend a mid-season pool party June 27, and have access to nine junior tournaments plus five parent-junior tournaments throughout the summer. Visit St. George City’s website for full schedule.

“While tournaments are available, they are not the primary focus,” Cowan said. “We hope all JAG members will take the instruction classes and come enjoy the courses throughout the summer.”

This year’s JAG kickoff party is scheduled for May 11 at the St. George Golf Center at Southgate from 9-11:30 a.m. The event will feature contests, prizes, Elks Skills Challenge events, free five-minute lessons and refreshments for all JAG participants and their parents.

For more information, visit the St. George City website or call 435-627-4653.

Event details

What: JAG Kickoff Party.

When: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 9-11:30 a.m.

Where: St. George Golf Center at Southgate.

Information: St. George City website or call 435-627-4653

