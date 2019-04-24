Gayle Ann Misterly

Sept. 23, 1944 – April 16, 2019

Gayle Ann (Jackson) Misterly, 74, of Washington, Utah, passed away at home on April 16, 2019.

A memorial will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the home of Pastor David and Belinda Williamson, 2891 Spring Meadow Drive, Corona, California.

Gayle was born on Sept. 23, 1944, to Ono Jackson and Eugenia (Frank) Wallace, she was preceded in death by her daughter Sherry Misterly-Ellis and her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Lewis Misterly Jr., son Lewis Misterly III, daughter Karey (Troy) Abbond, son-in law Jeffrey Ellis, brother Dennis Jackson, sisters Julie (John) Burton, Marsha Wallace, Debbie Keller, Shelley (Glen) McLennan, sister-in law Kathy (Ron) Petronzio, grandchildren Larry MacArthur, Lewis Misterly IV, Lindsey and Kody Abbond, Michael and Marissa Misterly, and many nephews and nieces who all loved her.

Memorial contributions in Gayle’s honor may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah, 84741. Gayle had a heart of compassion for sick and stray animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

