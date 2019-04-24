UPDATED: Traffic alert: Semi fire closes southbound I-15 in Gorge; take Highway 91 instead

Written by Cody Blowers
April 24, 2019
2016 file photo of traffic delay on I-15 northbound, St. George Utah, Feb. 26, 2016| Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer fire shut down southbound traffic on Interstate 15 at milepost 20 in Arizona Wednesday morning, according to the Arizona Department Transportation.

Update April 24, 8:07 a.m. – One southbound lane of I-15 has reopened, and traffic is starting to move, Arizona Highway Patrol Sgt. John Bottoms said.

The semi fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. MDT at approximately nine miles south of the Utah/Arizona border, according to the ADOT alert.

Southbound I-15 near mile marker 20 is closed “until the fire department can get there and extinguish the fire,” Bottoms said.

He estimated the road will be closed until at least 7:40 a.m. MDT when one lane will reopen to allow traffic to begin moving again.

Travelers can use old Highway 91 as an alternate route, which can be accessed from Exit 8 in Utah through Beaver Dam and Littlefield, Arizona.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. 

