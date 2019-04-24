UPDATED: Traffic alert: Semi fire closes southbound I-15 in Gorge; take Highway 91 instead

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer fire shut down southbound traffic on Interstate 15 at milepost 20 in Arizona Wednesday morning, according to the Arizona Department Transportation.
Update April 24, 8:07 a.m. – One southbound lane of I-15 has reopened, and traffic is starting to move, Arizona Highway Patrol Sgt. John Bottoms said.
The semi fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. MDT at approximately nine miles south of the Utah/Arizona border, according to the ADOT alert.
Southbound I-15 near mile marker 20 is closed “until the fire department can get there and extinguish the fire,” Bottoms said.
He estimated the road will be closed until at least 7:40 a.m. MDT when one lane will reopen to allow traffic to begin moving again.
Travelers can use old Highway 91 as an alternate route, which can be accessed from Exit 8 in Utah through Beaver Dam and Littlefield, Arizona.
This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
