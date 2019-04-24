‘It really is how we treat each other’; Hurricane Family Pharmacy to host 10-year celebration

Screenshot of Hurricane Family Pharmacy, St. George News

HURRICANE — When Cliff Holt first opened the doors of his pharmacy in Hurricane 10 years ago with only four employees, they spent the whole day just praying for someone to walk in and ended up only filling one prescription all shift long.

Hurricane Family Pharmacy now has 39 employees and is one of the busiest independent pharmacies in the entire state, and Holt said it is hard to believe how far they have come.

The pharmacy will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Monday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m with a huge party to thank their hometown friends.

“Hurricane is awesome. It’s a great town. The community has really embraced us and supported us,” Holt said. “I love Hurricane.”

Holt now operates three other pharmacies in Gunnison, Payson and Price, but he said their flagship store in Hurricane is his “baby.” Among a variety of innovative services, they offer special compliance packaging – daily medication packs that help keep loved ones in their homes and independent longer – as well as custom compounding abilities, allowing them to come up with some unique medications.

Holt said that sometimes drugs are the solution to a person’s health issues, but sometimes they are not. Their primary focus is helping patients achieve the very best health possible, and in some cases supplements or nutrients may be the answer.

Along with Holt, the Hurricane store has five full-time pharmacists on staff along with two full-time registered nurses, which is a totally unique service within the industry. They also have more technology than any other store in the country and are leading the way in how pharmacies operate.

“Three or four people from around the country every month come in right now to just tour our pharmacy. They just want to come see what we do,” Holt said.”They all want to come see what’s happening.”

Along these lines, Hurricane Family Pharmacy is one of eight pharmacies recently selected to be part of a major pharmacy road trip to be taken by pharmacy veteran Bruce Kneeland later this spring. During the trip, titled “Some of The Best in the Rocky Mountain West,” Kneeland will see firsthand the services these pharmacies offer that contribute to their success.

Holt told St. George News they are a “high touch pharmacy,” adding that they offer a lot of services not found anywhere else, like free delivery service. He said Hurricane Family Pharmacy runs six delivery routes and probably makes 80-90 delivery stops a day, all the way from Hildale to SunRiver and Kayenta. They even deliver to business addresses if that works better for the customer.

“We want to be a different kind of pharmacy than anybody else,” Holt said. “The name really isn’t just a title; it really is how we treat each other inside the four walls of the pharmacy as well as with our patients.”

Everyone is invited to come join the celebration with Canyon Media radio stations 99.9 KONY Country and The Planet 105.1 for great food, a bunch of prizes and a grand prize 55-inch 4K television to be given away. Hurricane Family Pharmacy is located at 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane.

Event details

What: Hurricane Family Pharmacy 10th anniversary celebration.

When: Monday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane.

For more information about their innovative services visit the website.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

