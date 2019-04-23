Region 9 soccer: Cedar defeats Pine View to improve playoff hopes

Pine View at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, April 23, 2019 | Photo by Megan Cafarelli, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Tuesday’s soccer match proved to be redemption for Cedar as they beat Pine View 5-1 on senior night, the team’s last home game of the season.

The intensity was high the entire game, but the Redmen showed they could take the heat as they captured the win.

With the victory, which avenged an earlier 2-0 loss at Pine View on April 5, Cedar still has a chance to make it to the 4A playoffs, depending on the season-ending matches that take place Friday.

Pine View was the first to score in the game, with Caleb Atkinson dribbling down the field and slamming it in. Cedar answered fairly quickly with a goal from Drake Olson, assisted by Tito Garcia.

After tough defense from both teams, Cedar was able to score again right before halftime. Pine View’s keeper tried to go out and grab the ball but missed it, leaving the goal open. Both Drake Olson and Isaac Fletcher attacked the ball, with Fletcher tipping it in to put the Reds up 2-1.

Cedar scored three more goals in the second half, the first from Garcia and the next two from Eli Sobel.

With one night of games left in the regular season, Cedar and Pine View join Canyon View in battling for the fourth and final playoff spot on Friday. Cedar (4-7) plays at Desert Hills at 7 p.m. while Pine View (3-8) hosts Hurricane at 7 p.m. and Canyon View (3-7-1) hosts third-place Snow Canyon at 3:30 p.m.

— Written by Megan Cafarelli

In other action Tuesday, Desert Hills edged past Hurricane 1-0 at Hurricane, with Ben Simister scoring the game’s only goal during the second half and Preston Hodges earning the shutout at goalkeeper.

In addition, the region-leading Dixie Flyers posted a 3-1 home win over Snow Canyon, with Andy Rich scoring twice and Oscar Quintero adding a goal for Dixie. The game was tied 1-1 at the half, with Snow Canyon’s Jacob Wittwer netting the Warriors’ lone goal.

— Written by Jeff Richards

Region 9 boys soccer standings (as of April 23)

Dixie 11-1 (11-1-1)

Desert Hills 10-1 (13-2-1)

Snow Canyon 7-4 (7-6)

Cedar 4-7 (4-10)

Canyon View 3-7-1 (5-8-1)

Pine View 3-8 (4-10)

Hurricane 0-10-1 (1-14-1)

