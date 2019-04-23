School district completes investigation of teacher who allegedly pulled student by the hair during trip to Zion

Angels Landing towers over the Virgin River in Zion National Park, date, location unspecified | Photo courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— The Washington County School District has concluded its investigation into an incident in which a fourth-grade teacher reportedly pulled a student’s hair during a field trip to Zion National Park two weeks ago.

The school district began the investigation after parent volunteers reported to Coral Canyon Elementary School Principal Jennifer Eggleston that the teacher had pulled the girl by her ponytail, possibly as far as 10-15 feet, on April 3.

Read more: Local elementary teacher on leave after reportedly pulling student by her hair during trip to Zion

Washington County School District communication and public relations director Steve Dunham told St. George News that after investigating the incident and consulting with legal counsel the district has taken administrative action against the teacher, but chose not to terminate her from her position.

Dunham said he was unable to share the name of the teacher, the administrative action taken against her or the details surrounding the incident as it is considered protected information.

During the investigation, school district representatives interviewed witnesses, including the student, the teacher, other students, parent volunteers, the student’s parents and Zion National Park staff, he said.

St. George News made several attempts to contact Zion National Park officials regarding the incident, but received no reply.

Since the incident, the school district has emphasized to all Coral Canyon Elementary teachers their responsibility to “create and implement student management strategies that enhance learning opportunities rather than distract from them,” to all of the teachers at Coral Canyon Elementary, Dunham said.

“We want our students to be safe whether they’re in the classroom, or on a field trip, or anywhere,” Dunham said.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup