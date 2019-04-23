Enterprise man taken to hospital after being caught in farm machinery

Written by Jeff Richards
April 23, 2019
Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Enterprise man was injured Tuesday morning when he became entangled in a piece of farm machinery.

Red marker shows approximate location of a farm-related accident reported in Enterprise, Utah on April 23, 2019 | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

The incident, which was reported shortly before 10 a.m., occurred near 200 East and 100 North in Enterprise, said Washington County Sheriff’s deputy Graham Hancock, who was among those who responded to the scene.

“It was a 70-year-old male who was working using a tractor and got caught up in the machinery and ended up being injured,” Hancock told St. George News. The deputy did not elaborate on the nature and extent of the man’s injuries.

After being freed from the machinery, the man was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Hancock said. Enterprise EMT/Ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene and prepared him for transport.

This is a developing story.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,