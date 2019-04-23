Enterprise man taken to hospital after being caught in farm machinery

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Enterprise man was injured Tuesday morning when he became entangled in a piece of farm machinery.

The incident, which was reported shortly before 10 a.m., occurred near 200 East and 100 North in Enterprise, said Washington County Sheriff’s deputy Graham Hancock, who was among those who responded to the scene.

“It was a 70-year-old male who was working using a tractor and got caught up in the machinery and ended up being injured,” Hancock told St. George News. The deputy did not elaborate on the nature and extent of the man’s injuries.

After being freed from the machinery, the man was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Hancock said. Enterprise EMT/Ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene and prepared him for transport.

This is a developing story.

