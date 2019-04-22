April 17, 1942 – April 17, 2019

Vincent Paul Salvato, 77, passed away April 17, 2019, in St, George, Utah. Born April 17, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, to Peter and Marie Salvato.

He is survived by his wife Bobbi, brother Nick, sister Joyann, daughter Lisa (Ken) Crow, grandchildren Cameron (Kiara), and Zoe, sons DJ (Mylee) Pittel, Ryan (Gloria) Pittel, grandchildren Justyce, Jaelee, great-grandson Xavier and numerous nieces and nephews as well as his “Panguitch family” Brandin and Brandy Hatch and their three children Dakota, Landon and Skylee.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Joe.

Vincent, known to most as Vinny or Vince, proudly served in the United States Navy. He also retired from 25 years in the communications industry in 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He had a lifelong dream to own a ranch and fly fishing shop. When he moved to Panguitch 22 years ago, this came true. He was able to realize his dream and used this as an opportunity to mentor many young people. He loved teaching them to fish or hone their skills. For some, it was their very first time with a rod in their hands.

He was a prolific artist who enjoyed oil painting, wood carving and, most recently, pottery.

He loved to fish and loved the beauty of nature and animals. He was a friend to many and he was fiercely loyal. He had a way of seeing people for who they are in their hearts and loving them for it. His impact will reverberate in those of us lucky enough to love him.

A celebration of life will held in Panguitch, Utah, on June 15.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to one of the following charities:

