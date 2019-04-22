Bank of Utah launches 2nd annual ‘Kick Childhood Hunger’ food drive

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Bank of Utah is inviting the community to help “Kick Childhood Hunger” by dropping off donations of cash and nonperishable food at its 17 bank branches and loan offices throughout Utah, between April 22 and May 17.

This is the second annual food drive for the locally-owned and -operated bank based in Ogden.

Last year, with the community’s help, Bank of Utah delivered approximately 2 tons of food to local charities. Their goal for 2019 is 3 tons.

“When we hear startling statistics such as one in six children in the U.S. suffer from food insecurity, we know that we as a community bank need to do our part to help feed hungry children in our bank communities,” said Bank of Utah President Douglas L. DeFries in a press release for the food drive.

Donations to “Kick Childhood Hunger” will be distributed to local food pantries that help schools put food in children’s backpacks to ward off hunger during school, and to send home food with the children on the weekend.

“To think that children in our own neighborhoods go to school every day without breakfast and lunch, and come home to empty cupboards, is just heartbreaking,” DeFries said.

Bank of Utah will accept any nonperishable food item, but pantries prefer packaged and canned foods that children can easily use to feed themselves at home and school. No glass jars, please. Acceptable items include:

Canned pasta (spaghetti, ravioli, etc.)

Canned stew

Canned chili

Pasta sauce

Canned meat

Granola bars

Individual fruit cups/pouches

Peanut butter

Macaroni and cheese

Oatmeal (packets)

Fruit snacks

Peanut butter or cheese crackers

Several schools in communities such as Logan, Brigham City and Provo have joined Bank of Utah in the Kick Childhood Hunger effort. Together they will deliver donations to 11 food pantries across the state including:

Cache Community Pantry – Logan

Tremonton Community Pantry – Tremonton

Box Elder Community Pantry – Brigham City

Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank – Ogden

Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership – Ogden

Bountiful Food Pantry – Bountiful

Crossroads Urban Center – Salt Lake City

Peace House – Heber City

Community Action Services and Food Bank – Provo

Carbon Caring for Kids – Price

Switchpoint – St. George

“We tend to think that hunger is a foreign or a non-local issue. However, the numbers show that one in six children in Utah struggle with hunger,” said Brian Young, area manager and vice president for Bank of Utah in St. George.

Southern Utah schools are not currently participating in the drive but donations can be dropped off at Bank of Utah’s St. George Branch located at 243 E. St. George Blvd., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“There will always be important issues in our state and community but childhood hunger should not be one of them. We call on the community to help us at Bank of Utah to provide relief to our local friends and neighbors,” Young said.

For more information on how you can help, visit Bank of Utah’s “Kick Childhood Hunger website.

“I hope our great customers and neighbors will drop off non-perishable foods at our branches and help us make a difference in these children’s lives,” DeFries said.

About Bank of Utah

Beautiful evergreen trees are admired for their ability to thrive in all kinds of conditions, symbolizing strength, protection, growth and knowledge. Like the sturdy pine in its logo, Bank of Utah has thrived for 66 years to become one of the strongest banks in the country.

Its roots were firmly planted in 1952 by the Frank M. Browning family of Ogden, and the bank has grown to more than 350 employees and $1.4 billion in assets. Bank of Utah has 17 full-service branches in Tremonton, Logan, Brigham City, Ogden, Roy Layton, Bountiful, Salt Lake, Heber City, Lindon, Orem and Provo, mortgage offices in St. George, Price and Logan and corporate trust teams in Ogden and Salt Lake City.

Bank of Utah offers personal and business banking, mortgage and commercial lending and trust and investment services. When you see a durable evergreen tree, remember Bank of Utah and its commitment to serve its thousands of customers for many years to come. For more information call 1-800-516-5559 or visit our website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews