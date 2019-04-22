March 16, 1967 – April 20, 2019

Ronald Reed Larsen, 52, was reunited in heaven with his sweetheart, Jaci, on April 20, 2019. He was born in Provo, Utah, on March 16, 1967, to Carl and Evelyn Larsen.

Most of Ron’s childhood years took place in Price, Utah, where he enjoyed being the oldest of seven children. He grew up learning to work hard and have fun with his family.

At age 19, Ron was called to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, mission. He labored primarily in the El Paso, Texas, area, and was able to study and learn Spanish. He loved his time as a missionary and spoke of it often.

Shortly after returning from his mission, Ron attended Utah Technical College (currently known as Utah Valley University) in Orem where he became a certified electrician. He got a job in St. George not long after.

Every day he would go into the Chevron Market in Bloomington to fill up his pop cup with Coke. This is where he first saw the love of his life, Jaci, working behind the cash register. They both claim it was love at first sight. The two were married civilly on Aug. 15, 1992. After Jaci had been a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a year, they were able to be sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti, Utah, Temple on April 24, 1993.

The couple raised four children together in St. George and for a couple years in Southern California. Ron loved to teach his children how to fish, camp, shoot guns, work on cars, clean the yard and most importantly, how to be a representative of the savior, Jesus Christ. He was a man of few words, but his countenance of the savior and actions were clear as he led by example.

Ron’s legacy lives on by his four children: Cierra, Dakota (Chandler), Chase (Alli), and Carli (Matthew); and adored grandkids: Sydni, Kadin, Kol, Mattix, Rhett, with two more on the way.

Ron was reunited in heaven with his dear wife, Jaci, as well as his father, Carl. We can only imagine how sweet of a reunion that was.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

