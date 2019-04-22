Richard H. Fleischer

Sept. 6, 1919 – April 14, 2019

Richard “Dick” H. Fleischer, 99, passed away peacefully at home April 14, 2019, to be with Helen, his beloved wife of 69 years. He was born Sept. 6, 1919, in Lorain, Ohio, to Henry and Rachel Wolfe Fleischer. He graduated from Quincy High School in Massachusetts. He married Helen Fredrickson, his high school sweetheart, on Oct. 16, 1941, in Quincy. He attended Bentley College in Boston.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps before the Pearl Harbor attack. He served in the Pacific as a P-47 fighter pilot where he flew 200 missions and became an ace with six confirmed victories.

After the war, he went to work for a large insurance company in Boston. Shortly thereafter, he and Helen moved to Altadena, California. Dick and two partners started an insurance brokerage firm in Pasadena. Eventually, he bought out his two partners and ran a very successful business for the rest of his working career.

After retirement, he and Helen moved to Rockville, Utah, by the Virgin River, where he spent years making substantial improvements and expansions to the property and buildings. In later years, Dick and Helen moved to a townhouse in a senior development in St. George, Utah.

He was an accomplished saxophone and clarinet player and formed a semi-professional band while in high school that continued to perform into his college years. He was an avid and excellent golfer. He also enjoyed the social functions held at the St. George Air Museum to honor veterans.

Wherever Dick and Helen lived, they made many dear lifelong friends.

We want to thank Lynnette Kinsell, and Ronie Anderson and Linda Halter (Kind Hearts Senior Care), Garland Phillips, and Hospice Care who provided wonderful in-home care.

Dick is survived by his daughter Mimi Wesoski (Colorado), his brother Glenn Fleischer (Florida), his niece Susan Fleischer Bramlette (Texas), his nephews Richard Keene (Colorado) and Bruce Keene (Arizona), and his niece Gale Brinkerhoff (New Mexico).

Funeral services

Memorial services with military honors will be held Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

