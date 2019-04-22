Reading summit to teach parents and educators how to help kids who struggle with reading, dyslexia

Photo by KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— Reading for Life Southern Utah has announced an upcoming “Southern Utah Reading Summit” to help parents and educators learn how to best help children who struggle with reading.

The summit is a two-day conference featuring eight session that start Friday afternoon and run through Saturday morning with advocates and professionals speaking on the best practices for helping struggling students, especially students with dyslexia.

Of particular note is a session Friday at 6:15 dedicated to a panel of youth ages 12-18 with dyslexia and who have said they want to share how they advocate for themselves, according to a press release from Reading for Life Southern Utah.

For a description of all sessions, click here.

“We are excited to bring this high level of information and education to educators and parents for the first time in Southern Utah,” Angela MacKay, chair of the board of directors, said in the press release.

Reading for Life Southern Utah is made up of families and professionals in Washington County who have children with dyslexia and noticed a lack of awareness and resources in the community. During the past few years, they have been able to help their children and see them make substantial progress once taught to read and spell with an evidence-based approach that works for children with dyslexia.

“We want to share what we have learned, provide specialized and affordable tutors in Washington County, raise awareness and advocate for these bright and talented children who just need to learn to read in a different way,” the press release stated.

In addition to Reading for Life Southern Utah, the Southern Utah Reading Summit is being presented by Washington County School District and Decoding Dyslexia Utah and is sponsored by the University of Utah Reading Clinic and Reading Horizons.

The summit will take place Friday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Desert Hills High School.

Tickets are available online for $25. Registration closes Tuesday. For more information about the conference, go to the event webpage.

Event details:

What: Southern Utah Reading Summit.

When: Friday, April 26, from 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Hills High School, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George.

Admission: $25.

For more information, click here .

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

