Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Firefighters inspect a home for hot spots after a fire destroyed the front of the structure on 100 West, Hurricane, Utah, April 20, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21.

Skip this chore: Cleaning your air conditioner condenser probably won’t make it work better

Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE (THE CONVERSATION) — I asked my neighbor who hoses off his air conditioner condenser every spring why he does it. “Because my dad always told me I had to,” he said.

Conventional wisdom like what my neighbor’s dad imparted may always seem right. But through my HVAC scholarship – the study of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems – I’ve learned that this particular presumption is probably wrong.

Sheriff’s Office identifies man suspected of killing pregnant cows on Arizona Strip

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An anonymous tip has helped authorities identify a man suspected of shooting two pregnant cows found dead on the Arizona Strip late last year.

Dogs wake resident as fire engulfs home in Hurricane

Firefighters respond to the scene of a structure fire on 100 West in Hurricane, Utah, April 20, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Orion Parker and Kristin Kelly, St. George News

HURRICANE — A man awoke to flames and smoke inside of his home after his two dogs sounded the alarm early Saturday morning. It was the second house fire to occur in the same Hurricane neighborhood in as many days.

Troopers arrest 3 people suspected of leading police on extensive pursuit in stolen truck

File photo of a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three people are facing multiple felony charges after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen truck with a toy-hauler attached, triggering an extensive multiagency search by ground and air last week.

Polygamist lawyers in Utah face bar investigation

Pro-polygamy protesters holds signs during a rally at the Utah Capitol, Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 10, 2017 | Associated Press file photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Seven Utah lawyers are violating rules of conduct because they are polygamists, according to a new complaint filed with the Utah Bar Association.

