Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Firefighters inspect a home for hot spots after a fire destroyed the front of the structure on 100 West, Hurricane, Utah, April 20, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21.

FEATURE (THE CONVERSATION) — I asked my neighbor who hoses off his air conditioner condenser every spring why he does it. “Because my dad always told me I had to,” he said.

Conventional wisdom like what my neighbor’s dad imparted may always seem right. But through my HVAC scholarship – the study of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems – I’ve learned that this particular presumption is probably wrong.

ST. GEORGE — An anonymous tip has helped authorities identify a man suspected of shooting two pregnant cows found dead on the Arizona Strip late last year.

HURRICANE — A man awoke to flames and smoke inside of his home after his two dogs sounded the alarm early Saturday morning. It was the second house fire to occur in the same Hurricane neighborhood in as many days.

ST. GEORGE — Three people are facing multiple felony charges after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen truck with a toy-hauler attached, triggering an extensive multiagency search by ground and air last week.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Seven Utah lawyers are violating rules of conduct because they are polygamists, according to a new complaint filed with the Utah Bar Association.

