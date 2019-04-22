Pickup truck flips over concrete barrier into oncoming traffic on I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A southbound truck hit a concrete barrier and flipped over into oncoming traffic Monday, resulting in a six-vehicle collision that brought northbound Interstate 15 to a crawl.

Around 1:30 p.m., a red pickup truck was passing under the bridge at Exit 33 when something caused the driver to veer to the left and into the concrete barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes, Utah High Patrol trooper James Neighbor said.

The pickup flipped over the barrier and was launched into the northbound lanes. Troopers were still putting together the sequence of events after that point, Neighbor said.

It appears the pickup tagged a passing car, which in turn hit a passing RV. A Chrysler SUV and another car, along with a semitrailer, were also involved in the cascade of collisions.

The pickup and the Chrysler were both demolished, while various levels of damage was inflicted on the other vehicles. Only the RV looked like it escaped any form of damage.

Four of the vehicles involved, including the semitrailer, had to be towed from the scene, Neighbor said.

Minor injuries were reported, he said, adding the drivers of the pickup and Chrysler were both alert and walking around following the crash.

While it is likely the driver of the pickup may be cited for his part in the crash, Neighbor said the incident was still being investigated. As for the cause of the crash, impairment is not considered to be a factor.

Two of the three northbound lanes at milepost 33 were shut down as UHP troopers and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the scene. Items and other debris that had either spilled out of the colliding vehicles or had broken off from the impacts also had to be cleared from the roadway.

Traffic passing by the crash site was slow, a line of vehicles backing up for around two miles before the scene was cleared and lanes reopened.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

