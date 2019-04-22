Driver going too fast for conditions rolls jeep on gravel road near Dammeron Valley

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Three people escaped serious injury Monday after a rollover on a gravel road west of Dammeron Valley.

Emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle rollover shortly before 6 p.m. involving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee on the westbound side of Lower Sand Cove Road just north of the Upper Sand Cove reservoir. The popular fishing and rock-climbing destination is a few miles west of state Route 18, just south of Veyo.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputy Graham Handcock said the Jeep’s 20-year-old female driver was going too fast for the road’s conditions and lost control of the vehicle.

The Jeep then went off the road and rolled twice before landing upright in the brush.

Paramedics from Gold Cross Ambulance and Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue arrived on scene to assess the driver and two other female occupants.

Dammeron Valley Fire Assistant Chief Lance Cornwall said the women suffered only minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

The Jeep sustained heavy damage during the rollover, including shattered windows, a crunched frame and damage to the engine compartment. The vehicle was rendered inoperable.

Hancock said the driver did not receive citation. She and the other two women were picked up by family members at the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

