‘The Wrecking Crew,’ a story of music and family values, returns to Docutah

ST. GEORGE — In celebration of the Docutah Decade, the Dixie State University Docutah International Documentary Film Festival will revisit films curated from past festivals.

This Friday, Docutah will be screening “The Wrecking Crew” hosted by the film’s producer/director. Known as the performers behind Phil Spector’s “Wall of Sound,” the Wrecking Crew was a group of Los Angeles-based studio musicians from the 1960s who played on hits for the Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra, Sonny and Cher, The Mamas and the Papas and more.

Rarely credited on record, the Wrecking Crew nevertheless played for, with and in the service of nearly every prominent American pop performer of the decade. Friday’s screening will be held at Dixie Technical College at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be reserved at Docutah’s website. All students may attend the film at no charge.

“This remarkable film is so much more than a documentary about music,” Phil Tuckett, executive director of Docutah and director of DSU Films, said in a press release. “It encompasses a story of family values, of a non-stop work ethic and of commitment to both the band and their families staying strong through years of both success and failure.”

“The Wrecking Crew” is produced and directed by Denny Tedesco, son of legendary late Wrecking Crew guitarist Tommy Tedesco. His father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and Denny Tedesco wanted to get as much on film or on tape as possible before his father passed. What transpired over the next few years surprised everyone involved.

“With film festivals popping up all over the world, there is always competition for festivals to find the best talent and films,” Denny Tedesco said in the press release. “In many festivals, documentaries can be lost among the narrative films. In my experience of taking my doc, The Wrecking Crew, around the world, there is only one DOCUTAH. It stands out on its own and I am honored to have my film shown again to celebrate DOCUTAH’S tenth season.”

All the films presented in this year’s monthly series can be found at Docutah.com. The remaining series, May through August, will be screened at Dixie State’s Eccles Main Stage. Ticket reservations are available now.

