Dixie Forum to end semester with lecture on globalism, personal resilience

ST. GEORGE — Discussing how two seemingly unrelated themes can provide a rich perspective into understanding the world, former presidential appointee David Hatch will present at the final spring semester installment of Dixie State University’s weekly lecture series, “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World.”

Hatch’s presentation, “Globalism and Personal Resilience: Some Lessons from the Holocaust,” is set to take place at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

According to a university news release announcing the event, Hatch’s presentation will challenge the audience to consider the roles globalism and personal resilience play in achieving personal and professional success. Sharing rare information about the Holocaust, Hatch will discuss why personal resilience is vital to thrive in a world of global systems. Additionally, he will address why globalism is an ambition of many, yet fraught with challenges and contradictions that currently prevent greater global cooperation and unity.

Over the course of his career, Hatch has held a broad range of diplomatic and executive positions in business, government and international development. He has worked closely with ambassadors, cabinet ministers, the Department of Agriculture, State Department, U.S. Congress and the World Bank. Hatch has served as a presidential appointee in the District of Columbia and has also served as assistant deputy director general and director of strategic partnerships within the Organization of American States in the District of Columbia and Costa Rica.

Additionally, Hatch has been recognized nationally for his innovative value-based organizational model and has negotiated multimillion and multibillion dollar contracts in business and government. He is also an expert in insurance and reinsurance issues regarding Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. Dixie Forum will return in August with a new lineup of speakers for the fall 2019 semester.

Event details

What: “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World” featuring David Hatch.

When: Tuesday, April 23, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium on the Dixie State campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Admission: Free.

For more information, click here.

