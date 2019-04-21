Support first responder heroes and win a new car at Auto Passion Team’s anniversary celebration

Photo courtesy of Auto Passion Team, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It’s their birthday, and they’ll party hard if they want to. For their two year anniversary celebration, Auto Passion Team has decided to go all out with a “First Responders Birthday Bash” fundraiser and give away one of their cool, unique cars.

Mark your calendars for April 27 starting at 10 a.m., because the premier dealer of pre-owned vehicles and classic cars in St. George is closing shop at their Bluff Street store for one day in order to throw a huge party at their beautiful new store located at 1058 E. Highland Drive.

Everyone is invited to come out and support first responders for a day full of great food, prizes and entertainment. There will also be a “Touch a Car” contest, where the last person touching will drive away in an awesome white Fiat.

Do you have what it takes to be the last one touching the car?

Owner Fabrice Balasco said he loves living in St. George and being part of such a friendly community. Everyone at his Auto Passion team dealership wanted to celebrate this anniversary by giving back to local heroes that volunteer their time, resources and sometimes even their lives to protect us in times of need.

To get the fundraiser a kick-start, raffle tickets are now on sale and two grand prizes — a couples kayak package and an emergency survival bug out bag — are up for grabs. You can enter to win them online today.

Raffle tickets are $1 each and can also be purchased up to 30 minutes before the individual drawings on April 27. Buy as many as you like and better your chances. All proceeds will got to first responders in Southern Utah.

Drawing times will be announced soon on the Auto Passion Team Facebook page. Keep checking for more details and bring your printed emailed receipt to the event to register for the drawings. You must be present to win.

Auto Passion Team gives a special thanks to all the sponsors who contributed some amazing prizes including Wendy’s, Big O Tires, Eagle Tire and Service, Napa, Fiesta Family Fun Center, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Summit Athletic Club, Sky Mountain Golf Course, The Corn Dog Company, St. George Police Department, city of St. George Fire Station, Search and Rescue, Night and Day Headlight Restoration, Knight Auto Glass and many more.

“Touch a Car” rules for entry

Tag two or more friends in the comment section of the Facebook event post.

Like the post.

Like the Auto Passion Team Facebook page.

Share the event post with comment #autopassionteam.

For a full list a rules and requirements, check the Auto Passion Team event website. Good luck, and from everyone at Auto Passion Team, thank you for your support.

To learn more about Auto Passion Team, call 435-688-1324.

Event details

What: Auto Passion Team “First Responders Birthday Bash” fundraiser.

When: All day, Saturday, April 27, beginning at 10 a.m.

Where: 1058 E. Highland Drive, St. George.

For more information call 435-688-1324.

