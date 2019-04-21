Ask a Local Expert: My toothache is miserable but is sedation dentistry right for me?

FEATURE — Do dental visits terrify you? You’re not alone. For some people, having to go to the dentist can be more miserable than suffering through the pain of a toothache.

See all of the ways Dr. Plumb’s office can help relieve your dental anxiety in the Ask the Experts video in the media player above.

There are all kinds of reasons people have to be nervous about going to the dentist. It is estimated that 80% of Americans have some form of anxiousness involving dental treatment and 5-14% of those feel intense dental anxiety.

Whether it’s the needles, the smells, the drills or having someone’s fingers probing around in your mouth, Dr. William Plumb of Plumb Dental said it is common to be anxious.

“That anxiety can range from slight nervousness to paralyzing fear,” Plumb said.

With modern dental techniques, most dental procedures aren’t even painful, but people overcome by “dental phobia” will often forgo necessary appointments. In the long term, this can lead to physical and mental health problems.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to help patients deal with their dental anxiety, and finding a dentist you can trust who is specially trained in treating that fear is the first step.

Plumb said there are now a variety of options that can help a patient feel more comfortable, even under the most difficult of treatment situations.

“With these great sedation techniques, dental work can be successfully completed even for the most anxious patients,” Plumb said.

For more information on how Dr. Plumb can relieve your dental anxiety or to make an appointment, call Plumb Dental at telephone 435-673-9606 or visit their website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews