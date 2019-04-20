Region 9 softball recap: Desert Hills wins 2 to stay hot on heels of region-leading Cedar

Desert Hills first baseman Codi Olds makes the putout of Hurricane's Mesa Jones, Hurricane at Desert Hills, St. George, Utah, April 16, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In Region 9 softball action this week, the heavy-hitting Desert Hills Lady Thunder picked up two victories, while four other region teams each earned another win.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Cedar Lady Reds are still undefeated with an 8-0 region record, while Desert Hills is currently in second place at 7-1 and Snow Canyon is in third at 6-3. Canyon View appears to have a good shot at securing the fourth and final playoff spot, with the Lady Falcons improving to 5-3 with this week’s win over Pine View.

Following are short recaps of this past week’s action. Note that two of the three games originally scheduled for Tuesday were played the following afternoon due to rainy weather.

Desert Hills 16, Hurricane 1

In the only Region 9 softball game played Tuesday, Desert Hills and Hurricane managed to get nearly three innings in before the game was stopped due to heavy rain. The Lady Thunder racked up 13 runs in the second inning alone, then tacked on three more in the third before the game was called with two out and Katelyn Philips up to bat. Kylee Christensen, who belted a two-run homer in the second, was the winning pitcher for Desert Hills.

Canyon View 19, Pine View 0

At Pine View on Wednesday, the Lady Falcons rolled to a 19-0 win over the Panthers, with senior pitcher Jordan Nielson throwing a complete game one-hitter. Nielson also went 3-for-5 from the plate, including two home runs. Taylee Braegger and Sidney Webster each belted four hits for the Falcons, who amassed 23 base hits during the contest.

Snow Canyon 19, Dixie 1

The visiting Lady Warriors beat Dixie 19-1 on Wednesday afternoon. Kenna Staheli led the way for Snow Canyon, going 3-for-4 from the plate and driving in four runs. Starting pitcher Payten Jensen and reliever Jenna Thorkelson each pitched two innings for the Warriors, allowing just one run and three hits between them. Jensen was the winning pitcher, while Dixie starter Joslyn Bundy took the loss.

Desert Hills 7, Dixie 1

At Desert Hills on Thursday, the Lady Thunder scored all seven of their runs during the first three innings, including a four-run rally in the third, to defeat the Dixie Flyers 7-1. Desert Hills hit three homers during the game, with Codi Olds, Addi Betts and Lexi Green each hitting one over the fence. Kylee Christensen pitched the entire game and picked up the win, allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking four.

Hurricane 10, Pine View 4

At Hurricane on Thursday, the Lady Tigers defeated Pine View 10-4. Pine View scored three runs in the top of the first to take an early 3-0 lead, but the Lady Tigers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first, thanks in part to a two-run double by junior Ginger Farnsworth. In the bottom of the second, Annika Rowland singled home another run to put Hurricane ahead 4-3, and the Tigers managed to stay ahead for the rest of the game. Abbie Elison drove in two more runs with a single in the third, and later picked up another RBI off a single in the sixth. Winning pitcher Chantell Pearson pitched the entire game for Hurricane, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out nine batters and walking three. Audrey Lester, who pitched the whole game for Pine View, took the loss.

Cedar 5, Snow Canyon 1

Friday at Cedar, the Lady Reds overcame a slow start to make it past Snow Canyon, 5-1.

Snow Canyon sophomore Tyler Mooring hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Lady Warriors an early 1-0 lead. Cedar didn’t score until the bottom of the fourth, when Britnie Simcox drilled a three-run homer over the right field fence, bringing in Kelsi Oldroyd and Denim Henkel. Kylie Oldroyd later added another home run for Cedar.

Cedar’s Kenzie Waters was the winning pitcher, scattering six hits while striking out six and walking zero. Taking the loss for the Warriors was starter Payten Jensen, who allowed five hits in five innings while striking out six and walking one.

Next Tuesday’s softball schedule is as follows: Desert Hills plays at Canyon View at 4 p.m., Cedar plays at Pine View at 3:30 p.m. and Dixie plays at Hurricane at 4 p.m., while Snow Canyon has a bye.

Region 9 baseball standings (as of April 20)

Cedar 8-0 (16-2)

Desert Hills 7-1 (15-5)

Snow Canyon 6-3 (13-5)

Canyon View 5-3 (13-4)

Pine View 2-7 (6-9)

Hurricane 2-7 (9-8)

Dixie 0-9 (7-12)

