Region 9 soccer: Cedar keeps playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win over Canyon View

Canyon View and Cedar soccer players pursue the ball during Cedar's eventual 3-2 win, Cedar City, Utah, April 19, 2019 | Photo by Megan Cafarelli, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Nothing less than an intense soccer game was expected on Friday afternoon, with Cedar and Canyon View facing off at Cedar’s home field. Cedar came out on top 3-2 after quite the fight.

The win leaves the Reds tied with Pine View for fifth place in the Region 9 standings, with each team now having a 3-7 record and a half-game behind Canyon View, which dropped to 3-7-1 in Region 9 play with the loss to Cedar. See updated standings listing below.

Cedar and Pine View each have two regular season games left, including a game against each other at Cedar on Tuesday. Canyon View’s only remaining season game is at home next Friday against Snow Canyon. The top four teams in each region advance to the 4A playoffs.

Cedar came out hot against the Falcons, with Drake Olson scoring a goal within the first three minutes of the game, assisted by Gavin Carpenter. Later on, Olson assisted Tito Garcia for a goal, putting the Reds up 2-0 right before halftime.

Then, within minutes of the second half starting, Olson hit his second goal, putting Cedar up 3-0 and building on their momentum. But only two minutes later, Kellen Bowden was able to score and put Canyon View on the board.

With Cedar up 3-1 and 30 minutes left in the game, a controversial penalty was called against the Reds, allowing the Falcons to have a penalty kick. Designated kicker Hunter Talbot then scored, putting Canyon View within one goal with a decent amount of time left in the game.

The two teams fought hard for the remainder of the game, with aggression and intensity being shown from both players and fans. However, Cedar was able to hold on to their lead until the final whistle sounded.

“I told the boys to play with confidence today, and they did,” Cedar head coach Scott Kamachi said following the game. “We knew we would be fighting for a spot in the playoffs. The second half didn’t go as well for us as the first, but we played hard and ended up on top. I am proud of them.”

In other action earlier this week, the Desert Hills Thunder won at Canyon View on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. Also on Tuesday, Cedar picked up a 3-1 road win at Hurricane, while region leader Dixie won at Pine View, 7-1.

Then, on Thursday, Snow Canyon hosted Pine View, with the Warriors posting a convincing 8-3 win. Dillon Hoskins scored four of Snow Canyon’s goals and Jacob Wittwer added two. Also on Thursday, Dixie won at Hurricane 2-0, with goalkeeper Jacob Larkin posting his sixth shutout of the season.

Next Tuesday’s schedule is as follows: Pine View plays at Cedar at 4 p.m., Desert Hills plays at Hurricane at 7 p.m. and Snow Canyon plays at Dixie at 7 p.m.

Region 9 boys soccer standings (as of April 20)

Dixie 10-1 (10-1-1)

Desert Hills 9-1 (12-2-1)

Snow Canyon 7-3 (7-5)

Pine View 3-7 (4-9)

Canyon View 3-7-1 (5-8-1)

Cedar 3-7 (3-10)

Hurricane 0-9-1 (1-13-1)

