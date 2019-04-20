Region 9 baseball: Cedar, Dixie pick up 2 wins each; Hurricane splits with Desert Hills

Cedar’s Tanner Eyre pitching earlier this season against Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, April 2, 2019 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Due to rained-out contests on Tuesday, this week’s Region 9 baseball games were played on back-to-back nights Wednesday and Thursday. Cedar swept both of its games against Pine View, while Dixie swept Canyon View. Meanwhile, Desert Hills and Hurricane split their two games, with each team winning at home.

With the two wins, Cedar improves to 5-5 and moves into fourth place in the region standings with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Each Region 9 team plays the other six teams in the region twice for a total of 12 regular season games. Following are short recaps of this past week’s action:

Cedar 14, Pine View 5 | Cedar 5, Pine View 3

Wednesday at Cedar, the Reds cruised to a 14-5 win over the Panthers, with Tanner Eyre picking up the win on the mound.

“We did a really good job offensively, hitting pitches that we were capable of hitting and were really patient at the plate,” said Cedar head coach Eric Fieldstead. “Tanner Eyre threw a really good game, not walking anyone, so they had to earn every baserunner that they got.”

In Thursday’s rematch at Pine View, the two teams went to an extra inning after finishing the seventh inning tied 3-3.

“Thursday was a much different game, as both pitchers — Hunter Stubbs for Pine View and Andre Castaneda for us — both did a really good job throwing strikes and keeping hitters off balance,” Fieldstead added. “We ended up with a couple of runs in the eighth inning, as we got Tyler Robinson on base and McKrae Spencer ended up with a go-ahead RBI single and closed things out for us on the mound.”

“I was really proud of how the kids just showed up and kept competing,” Fieldstead said. “In the two games, a total of 15 innings, we only walked one batter, so we limited free passes and kept our mistakes to a minimum.”

Pine View had a total of six hits to Cedar’s four during Thursday’s game, which also featured a total of nine errors in the field, including five by the Panthers.

Pine View next hosts Desert Hills Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while Cedar hosts Dixie Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Dixie 11, Canyon View 1 | Dixie 13, Canyon View 0

The Flyers picked up a pair of double-digit victories over the Falcons this week, winning 11-1 at Dixie on Wednesday and 13-0 at Canyon View on Thursday.

In Wednesday’s game, Canyon View held a 1-0 lead after one inning but never scored again, as Dixie piled on seven runs in the fifth inning to pull ahead by 10, thereby ending the game two innings early due to the 10-run mercy rule. Starting pitcher Ajay Leavitt picked up the win for the Flyers, while Madsen Rigby took the loss for the Falcons.

Thursday’s game went the full seven innings, as the Flyers were ahead 6-0 heading into the seventh, but added seven more late runs to account for the final 13-0 margin. Brenden Blanchard was the winning pitcher for Dixie, while Josh Macinnis of Canyon View took the loss. Four different Flyer players each hit home runs, including Kayler Yates, who’d also homered the night before. The first home run in Thursday’s game was Cooper Vest’s two-run shot that gave the Flyers an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Tuesday, the Flyers will travel to Cedar to take on the Reds at 3 p.m., while Canyon View has a bye next week.

Hurricane 2, Desert Hills 1 | Desert Hills 6, Hurricane 2

Tuesday at Hurricane, the Tigers got the go-ahead run on a single by Max Raddatz in the bottom of the fifth inning, which scored teammate Brian Long. Raddatz also picked up the pitching win, while Drew Thorpe took the loss for the Thunder.

The following night at Desert Hills, the Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and still led by that score heading into the fifth inning, when Desert Hills scored three runs to take the lead for good. Clayton Lott hit an RBI triple during the rally. The Thunder then added three more insurance runs in the sixth and held on for the 6-2 victory.

Reliever Lance Kinross, who pitched the final three innings, picked up the win for Desert Hills, while starter Jagger Hadley took the loss for Hurricane.

Next Tuesday, Hurricane plays at Snow Canyon at 7 p.m. while Desert Hills travels to Pine View, with that game scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Region 9 baseball standings (as of April 20)

Dixie 7-1 (15-3)

Desert Hills 6-2 (18-3)

Snow Canyon 5-3 (15-6)

Cedar 5-5 (11-9)

Pine View 3-5 (8-9)

Hurricane 3-5 (9-10)

Canyon View 1-9 (5-14)

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews