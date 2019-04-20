Kayenta Arts Foundation to host 9th annual ‘Street Painting Festival’

Chalk painting, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Chalk paintings by local students and professional artists will be on display at the Kayenta Arts Foundation’s 9th annual “Street Painting Festival” next weekend.

Every year since they first hosted it in 2012, the crowds have grown.

“You have to see it to believe it. The incredible art local students and professional artists create using simple chalk on pavement will leave you in awe. So much talent is living among us,”the arts foundation said in a press release.

All weekend at the event, visitors can shop at art galleries, dine at Xetava restaurant or sample food and libations from outdoor food vendors.

The event will take place April 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the Kayenta Art Village in Ivins.

The morning of April 27, visitors can see student art from sketch to completion and adult art in progress. That afternoon until the evening of April 28, adult artists will complete their masterpieces.

Those who are interested in participating as a chalk artist, food vendor, sponsor or creating a chalk art team can contact Judith Kapuscinski at 401-952-5462 for more information.

The Kayenta Arts Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop and create an environment where diverse artistic endeavors can flourish, according to the press release. The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is the location where people in the greater Southern Utah area can come to learn, express, appreciate and celebrate art in all forms.

Event details:

What: Kayenta Arts Foundation’s “Street Painting Festival.”

When: April 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Kayenta Art Village, 851 Coyote Gulch, Ivins.

Admission: Free.

For more information, click here.

