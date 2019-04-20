Photo gallery: 34th annual Hurricane Valley Rotary Club Easter Car Show

Hurricane Valley Rotary Club's 34th annual Easter Car Show, Hurricane, Utah, April 20, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

HURRICANE — Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s favored the crowds Saturday morning as Hurricane Valley Rotary Club’s 34th annual Easter Car Show got into full swing.

This year’s field features a total of 250 entries, organizers said. The featured vehicles are a wide range of makes and models, spanning more than a century of automakers’ finest classics.

One of the more unusual entries was an inoperable 1963 Chevrolet Impala sedan, its tan exterior and windows still caked with dirt. The entry’s sign indicates that Chris Pearce and Bill Crosby had just barely towed it out of a shed in Milford, where it had been sitting untouched for 20 years. It was displayed just as it had been found the day before the car show, with the only exception being the addition of working tires so it could be transported. Presumably, it will eventually be restored to its former glory, given enough time, money and TLC.

To see that Impala and dozens of other classic vehicles at this year’s show, check out the St. George News photo gallery below.

The popular event is the Hurricane Valley Rotary Club’s sole fundraiser for the year, with proceeds going back to the club to support scholarships, along with several community and international projects. Tickets are $5 per person, with children 6 and under admitted free.

The show, located at the Hurricane Community Center, 100 W. 100 South, continues until 5 p.m. Saturday, with awards starting at about 4 p.m.

Jed Stout of the Rotary Club says prizes will be awarded in 40 categories, topped by the coveted “people’s choice” and “rodders’ choice” awards, which are voted on by the attendees and the entrants, respectively. The winners of those two top awards will be featured on the event logo and T-shirt design next year, Stout said.

For more information about the Hurricane Valley Rotary Club and its activities, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews