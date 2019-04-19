Rotary Club to host 34th annual ‘Easter Car Show,’ a place to renew friendships and share ideas

File photo of wooden car at Hurricane Valley Rotary Club's 33rd annual Easter Car Show, Hurricane, Utah, March 31, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Rotary Club of Hurricane Valley is getting revved up to host the 34th annual “Easter Car Show” on Saturday at the Hurricane Community Center.

Last year, it was estimated that approximately 9,000 to 10,000 visitors came to the show to see 230 cars, and this year, event organizers say it promises to be one of the best years ever.

“As a non-profit organization made up of our local business people, we have made a stronger, more lasting impact upon the community with the Car Show,” event organizers said on the Easter Car Show website. “The Easter Car Show has become the place to renew friendships each spring and share new ideas and styles for customizing and restoring our vehicles.”

The car show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, with children under 6 getting in free.

Event details

What: 34th annual Rotary “Easter Car Show” hosted by the Rotary Club of Hurricane Valley.

When: Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Community Center, 100 W. 100 South, Hurricane.

Admission is $5. Children under 6 get in free. For more information, visit the Easter Car Show website.

