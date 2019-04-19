Ivins group to hold presentation on importance of night sky, effects of light pollution

The Horsehead Nebula as seen from Ivins, Utah, December 2016 | Photo courtesy of Ron Levandoski, Copernicus Observatory, St. George News

IVINS — The Ivins Night Sky Initiative will hold a free presentation titled “Preserving one of our most precious resources … our night sky” on Wednesday at Red Mountain Resort from 7-9 p.m.

In a press release, organizers of the initiative said, “Do you want to know how you can help preserve the night sky? Then join us for this presentation on the importance of the night sky to people throughout history, and the causes, impacts, and solutions to light pollution.”

The presenter will be Marc Deshowitz, whose interest in preserving the night sky has led him to perform independent research on light pollution. He has experience in the design and implementation of light retrofitting projects in our area and has provided presentations and advice on night sky preservation at local and state levels in both Utah and Nevada.

Deshowitz is a native of the Boston area. Upon completion of his undergraduate and graduate studies in geology, he went to work in the energy sector for more than 30 years.

He and his wife, Chrystal, retired to Ivins in 2008 and are currently employed by Dixie State University Road Scholar where they jointly lead educational excursions across the Colorado Plateau and beyond.

The nonprofit Ivins Night Sky Initiative was started in January to improve, preserve and protect the night sky over Ivins and get the city officially designated as a Dark Sky Community.

The Ivins City Council recently agreed to review the draft outdoor lighting ordinance submitted by the organization and pursue the designation from the International Dark Sky Association.

