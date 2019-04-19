Motorcyclist transported after failing to negotiate turn, driving off side of SR-14

A motorcyclist failed to negotiate a turn on state Route 14 and crashed near mile marker 3, Iron County, Utah, April 18, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — According to police, a motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after failing to make a turn and driving off the road Thursday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jesse Williams told St. George News that the motorcyclist was traveling southeast on state Route 14 on his way to Cedar Breaks when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed near mile marker 3 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Williams said the driver was inexperienced in driving motorcycles and had rented the bike in Las Vegas, which may have been the reason he went off the road.

“I don’t know if that was because of his inexperience or because of his speed,” Williams said.

The driver had been wearing all of the appropriate protective gear when he crashed, including leather clothes and a helmet. The driver hit his head during the crash and was transported to the Cedar City Hospital for evaluation but appears to be okay, Williams said.

“His helmet had bounced off something, and he didn’t know where he was and things like that, so they took him down to the hospital to make sure he was OK,” Williams said.

